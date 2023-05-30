Ukraine war: Kyiv suffers third Russian attack in 24 hours

Women embrace each other outside a residential building damaged during Russian drone attacks on May 30th, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv has suffered a third Russian attack in 24 hours, with at least one dead and three injured when falling debris reportedly from a destroyed Russian drone hit a high-rise apartment building early on Tuesday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported: “In the last 24 hours, the enemy has already carried out 3 attacks. Moreover, the enemy is constantly changing weapons for attack, after the combined missile-drone, and then ballistic, the aggressor used exclusively UAVs.”

Around 20 drones were launched at the city, the administration said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a person died in a fire in a residential building in Holosiivskyi district, which was caused by falling debris from a drone.

READ MORE

“In the Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of falling debris, rescuers have currently evacuated 20 people from the building. One person died. One elderly woman is hospitalised by doctors. Two victims were treated on the spot,” Mr Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Debris has also fallen in Kyiv’s Dnipro district, but not in a residential area, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

In Russia, drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing “minor” damage and no serious injuries, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday.

“All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow’s Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated.

Several of Russia’s Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot early on Tuesday, Reuters reports. – Guardian