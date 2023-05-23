Ukraine war: Kremlin says ‘saboteurs’ in Russian region of Belgorod being driven out

Paramedics from an international volunteer team give aid to an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a special medical bus in the Donetsk region. Photograph: EPA

The Kremlin said “saboteurs” in the Russian region of Belgorod are being driven out as both Russia and Ukrainian officials have confirmed fighting at the border.

Fighting has broken out after self-described Russian partisan forces claimed to have overrun a border village within Russia for the first time in the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed and work was under way to drive out the “saboteurs”, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted an update on Telegram, urging Grayvoron residents not to return to their homes

“There are no civilian deaths to date. All necessary actions on the part of law enforcement agencies are being carried out. We are waiting for the completion of the counter-terrorist operation that was announced yesterday,” he wrote.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, which describes itself as an anti-Kremlin militia seeking to liberate Russia from Mr Putin, said it had crossed the border and overrun the settlement of Kozinka, while sending units into the town of Grayvoron in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Another anti-Kremlin militia, the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is led by a prominent Russian nationalist, also said it had taken part in the raid.

Footage of the raid, purportedly from a border checkpoint in Grayvoron, showed casualties including a Russian officer lying face down in a pool of blood next to Russian passports and other documents scattered on the floor. The video also showed armoured vehicles appearing to overrun the post.

The growing chaos in the Belgorod region, where local authorities announced a “counterterrorist regime” on Monday evening, was a rare case where Russian villages have come face-to-face with a conflict that their army has unleashed across Ukraine. – Guardian