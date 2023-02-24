Ukraine war: Zelenskiy remembers year of ‘pain, sorrow, faith and unity’

It is one year since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Our writers at home and abroad continue to bring you complete coverage of the conflict that has reshaped the world.

Here’s a short summary of Friday’s events so far

An advisor to Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said any end to the war must see Russia withdraw to Ukraine’s 1991 borders

Russia claims to have killed 240 Ukrainian soldiers in ongoing front line offensive move

A destroyed Russian tank has been placed outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, writes Derek Scally

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised enduring Irish support for the country after a year of war

Daniel McLaughlin reports from Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv where structures may be damaged and lives lost but second city’s spirit still defies Russia

Zelenskiy: ‘Russia must lose in Ukraine’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion with a sombre message of defiance. Video: Reuters

Russia has to lose its war in Ukraine so it stops seeking to conquer territories it once controlled, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Russia must lose in Ukraine,” Mr Zelenskiy told a conference in Lithuania via video-link.

“Russian revanchism must forever forget about Kyiv and Vilnius, about Chisinau and Warsaw, about our brothers in Latvia and Estonia, in Georgia and every other country that is now threatened.”

Lithuania is a member of Nato and the European Union that was once under the control of Moscow.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Zelenskiy said on Telegran: “This will be the year of our victory.”

“On 24 February, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not fleeing, but facing. Facing the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!” – Additional reporting Reuters

Living with Leo Varadkar - Meet the Ukrainian musician who fled home and ended up in the Taoiseach’s house

Ukrainian refugee Olesia Borsuk did not know who Leo Varadkar was when she moved in with him and his partner Matt Barrett in May, 2022.

Ronan McGreevy has spoken to Olesia Borsuk, who fled Ukraine and ended up living with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. On the morning of February 24th last year, she was woken up by sirens in her apartment at 7am. She thought it was a drill until she opened the windows of her apartment and saw smoke billowing from the civilian airport five kilometres from her home. One of the first acts of the Russian invasion was a rocket attack on her home city. “I realised that I had nothing prepared for the war. We were told in the media that you need to have a rucksack, documents, some warm clothes,” she says. Find out how she ended up living with Mr Varadkar and his partner in Ronan’s story here.

Any "peace plan" with ceasefire only and, as a result, a new delimitation line and continued occupation of 🇺🇦 territory isn’t about peace, but about freezing the war, 🇺🇦 defeat, next stages of 🇷🇺 genocide.

🇺🇦 position is known - the withdrawal of 🇷🇺 troops to the borders of 1991 — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) February 24, 2023

End to war must see Russia withdraw to 1991 borders

A senior adviser to Mr Zelenskiy said on Friday any plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine must involve the withdrawal of Russian troops to Ukraine’s 1991 borders.

Political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made his remarks after China presented a 12-point plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He was referring to Ukraine’s borders at the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

“Any ‘peace plan’ with ceasefire only and, as a result, a new delimitation line and continued occupation of Ukrainian territory isn’t about peace, but about freezing the war, a Ukrainian defeat, (and the) next stages of Russia’s genocide,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Ukraine’s position is known – the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991.” – Reuters

Destroyed residential buildings in the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, on February 21st. Photograph: Ihor Tkachov/AFP via Getty

Russia claims killing of up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers

Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its forces continued to attack along the front line in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, claiming to have killed up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct a special military operation,” the defence ministry said in a daily briefing on the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on accumulations of the enemy’s manpower and equipment along the entire line of contact.”

Reuters was not able to independently verify the defence ministry’s claim.

The last weeks have seen Russia mount infantry assaults across frozen ground in battles described by both sides as the bloodiest of the war. Ukraine said on Thursday that its forces had repelled Russian assaults along the front line. – Reuters

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Stoltenberg: Putin ‘preparing for more war’

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says Mr Putin is “preparing for more war” and that he wants a Europe in which Russia “can dictate what neighbours do.”

Mr Stoltenberg made the remarks on Friday in the Estonian capital where he was joined by Ms von der Leyen to commemorate the Baltic country’s independence day.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Stoltenberg reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator.

“China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he told reporters in Tallinn, adding Beijing had signed an agreement with Russian president Vladimir Putin only days before the invasion.

Ms von der Leyen said Mr Putin has failed to achieve any of his strategic goals and that Russia is becoming increasingly isolated, citing Thursday’s UN General Assembly vote approving a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

Mr Stoltenberg also said that he has invited Mr Zelenskiy to attend a Nato summit in Lithuania in July, expressing hope that the Ukrainian leader can attend in person.

Nato will hold a summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, from July 11th-13th.

Mr Stoltenberg’s comments came as Mr Zelenskiy thanked Germany for its support in the first year of Russia’s invasion and said his country can “end Russian aggression this year”.

Mr Zelensky spoke in a video message to a memorial event in Berlin Friday led by president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attended by Germany’s top politicians and the Ukrainian ambassador.

Mr Zelenskiy, who spoke through an interpreter, said that “now is the time when, with our courage and our weapons, we can restore peace and create a historically important safeguard against every aggression”.

Mr Steinmeier led a minute of silence for the victims of the war. He said that “Germany is not at war, but this war concerns us ... Russia’s war of aggression has wrecked the European security order”.

He pledged that Kyiv can rely on Germany.

The German parliament on Friday replaced one of the German flags on top of its Reichstag building – which usually has three German flags and one European Union flag – with a Ukrainian flag. A Ukrainian flag was also raised outside the chancellery.

In Poland, defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that “preventive barriers” are being put up along the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

Mr Blaszczak posted on Twitter on Friday that the barriers were elements of a “strategy of defence and deterrence”. – AP/Reuters

Nearly 7m long and weighing 44 tonnes, the tank was transported on a trailer from Kyiv by the Berlin Story museum. Photograph: Derek Scally

Russian tank parked outside embassy in Berlin

Just before midnight the Russian tank crossed the border from Poland into Germany, writes Derek Scally. At dawn on Friday, it arrived in Berlin.

Exactly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the battered and rusting T-72B tank was parked outside the Russian Federation embassy in the German capital.

Originating with a Mongolian unit, the bullet-ridden and burnt-out tank appears to have been destroyed by a mine near the capital Bucha in the battle for the Ukrainian capital at the end of March.

The tank’s arrival comes after months of administrative and legal battles with Berlin’s Mitte district. Read the full story here.

Video: One year on, Ukrainians in Ireland rally to look after each other

Ukrainian Action In Ireland was founded after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia and provides support to Ukrainians who have moved to this country.

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet. The Danish air force has purchased 77 F-16s since the 1970s. File photograph: Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty

UK and Denmark considering supply of jets to Ukraine

Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet-era planes to Ukraine, while Denmark is ‘open’ to the idea of sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

UK defence minister Ben Wallace said backfilling allies with the UK’s jets to free up their own would be a quicker way to bolster Kyiv’s defences than providing them with British Typhoons.

Britain announced a new package of sanctions, imposing an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Also on Friday, the Danish defence minister said his country is “open” to the idea of sending fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war effort, according to state broadcaster, DR.

“I won’t rule out that at some point it may be necessary to look at the contribution of fighter jets,” acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The Danish air force has purchased 77 F-16 jets since the 1970s, according to the armed forces. Around 30 of them are currently in operation, according to local media reports.

Ukraine has this year asked Western allies for more advanced weapons including fighter jets. Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far refused to send fighter jets or long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia. – PA/Reuters

In a statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that it remained unclear when the war would end. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

Varadkar: ‘Ireland will continue to stand with Ukraine’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ukraine would “prevail” in its war against Russia, as he promised enduring Irish support for the country after a year of war.

As Ukrainians and the country’s allies mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, Mr Varadkar also praised the response of the Irish people to the conflict.

Around 75,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland since the war began last February, with many taken in by households across the country.

Today we express Ireland’s solidarity with #Ukraine as we mark the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who have endured so much with enormous bravery 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZdwyB1wSEN — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 24, 2023

“In marking this awful anniversary, we think of the scale of suffering by the people of Ukraine, of lives lost, opportunities stolen and whole towns destroyed,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We are humbled by their brave and spirited defence of their country, and we commend their immense courage and resolve. They have been an inspiration to those of us who value freedom and democracy.

“We think also of the response of the Irish people, who in communities across the country have warmly welcomed people fleeing from war and persecution with an enormously generous spirit.

“Irish people have shown empathy and compassion in standing up for what is right.

“We are demonstrating through our actions that the experiences of the Irish and our diaspora down the years have shaped us as a nation and moulded our values, finding a resonance today in the suffering of others.

“I pay tribute to all who have opened their hearts, their homes and their communities to a people in need. It has been a great and unprecedented national effort that reflects well on who we are.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with then Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a joint press conference at the Ukrainian government buildings in Kyiv in July, 2022. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Last July, then-taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Kyiv to show Irish support for the Ukraine.

In his statement, Mr Varadkar warned that it remained unclear when the war would end. He predicted “difficult days and months” ahead for the country.

But he said: “I know that Ukraine will continue be strong and that Ireland will continue to stand with it for as long as it takes.

“In defending their country, Ukrainians are defending the fundamental values of the UN Charter.

“They are standing up for the right of countries throughout the world to live peacefully, within their own borders, and according to their own values and choices.

“Right is on their side. They will prevail. Slava Ukraini.” – PA

Ukrainian army troops fire an anti-tank grenade launcher towards a Russian position, near Bakhmut on February 23rd. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty

Wagner mercenaries claim control of village near Bakhmut

Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries has taken full control of the Ukrainian village of Berkhivka, on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday.

“Berkhivka is fully under our control. Units of Wagner Private Military Company are in full control of Berkhivka,” he said in a post on social media.

Berkhivka is about 3km northwest from the suburbs of Bakhmut, a frontline city that has seen intense fighting. – Reuters

‘Ukraine will prevail ... you will live in peace’

President of the European Council Charles Michel has posted a message in support of Ukraine.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Mr Michel said: “Today is a dark anniversary ... for one year, you, Ukrainians have fought back with courage.”

“Ukraine will prevail. You will prevail. And you will live in peace and freedom. A free and independent Ukraine is a free and independent Europe.”

Today is a dark anniversary. For Ukraine. For Europe. And for the world.



For one year, Russia has waged war against Ukraine.



And for one year, Ukraine has fought back with courage.



A free and independent Ukraine is a free and independent Europe. Ukraine will prevail. pic.twitter.com/IHE46qiwT4 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 24, 2023

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya applaud after the vote passed on a resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty

Applause as UN votes for Russia to leave Ukraine

The UN overwhelmingly voted yesterday to call for Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Ukraine, marking one year since Moscow’s invasion by calling for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Applause broke out when the result was announced, with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling the resolution “a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine” in a tweet late on Thursday.

The resolution on Thursday night saw 141 countries in favour with seven against and 32 abstentions, including China.

Russia had worked hard to try to end its isolation by blaming the west for pouring arms into the region and by pointing to the growing hunger crisis it blamed on western sanctions.

China calls for ceasefire, saying ‘conflict and war benefit no one’

China has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, urging western powers to lift sanctions against Russia and warning Moscow against the use of nuclear weapons, writes our China correspondent, Denis Staunton.

A 12-point position paper published by the foreign ministry in Beijing on the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine says the conflict can only be resolved through negotiation.

“Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control. All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually de-escalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire,” it said.

China has declared itself to be neutral in the war, neither endorsing nor condemning the invasion but the United States and its allies claim that Beijing is backing Moscow. US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said this week that China is considering supplying lethal military equipment to Russia, a claim Beijing has denied.

Friday’s position paper reaffirms China’s stated commitment to respecting the sovereignty, independence and integrity of all countries “big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor”. But it says that the security of one country must not be pursued at the expense of another, calling for the abandonment of the Cold War mentality.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. All efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be encouraged and supported. The international community should stay committed to the right approach of promoting talks for peace, help parties to the conflict open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible, and create conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiation,” it says.

A minute’s silence was held in the Dáil on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was present in the chamber as well as members of the international diplomatic corps.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said as the Dáil marked the first anniversary of Russia’s “unlawful and brutal war, we remember and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

“We acknowledge the generosity of the Irish people and their kindness and welcoming spirit in having almost 77,000 Ukrainian displaced people in our country at this present time,” he said. Sarah Burns was in the Dáil yesterday – you can read her full report here.

Mr Zelenskiy on Thursday vowed that Ukraine would win the war and hold the Kremlin to account for crimes committed during the conflict, as his country braced for a possible missile attack by Moscow’s forces a year after they launched their all-out invasion.

As Moscow and Beijing warned that the war could spiral into a wider international conflict, Russian president Vladimir Putin pledged to strengthen his nuclear arsenal and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg noted “signs” that China might supply weapons to Russia and said it “should not be part of that”.

Commenting on photographs from 12 months of fighting that have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, Mr Zelenskiy said they “leave deep scars in your heart and soul. They remind us of the path we have gone from February to February. It must be in our DNA.” Read the full report here.