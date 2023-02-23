Ukraine war: Putin threatens to strengthen Russia’s nuclear forces

Vladimir Putin attends a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day. Photograph: MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces.

His comments were released ahead of an address to mark Thursday’s Defender of the Fatherland public holiday.

“As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad,” Mr Putin said in remarks issued early on Thursday morning by the Kremlin. The ‘triad’, refers to nuclear missiles based on land, sea and in the air.

Mr Putin said that for the first time, Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles – a weapon able to carry multiple nuclear warheads – would be deployed this year.

“We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles,” Mr Putin said.

US president Joe Biden has said Mr Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the US.

Russia’s parliament on Wednesday approved Mr Putin’s move to suspend the treaty.

UN secretary general António Guterres condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “an affront to our collective conscience” at a two-day meeting of the General Assembly.

Friday’s anniversary is “a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community”, he said in New York.

Elsewhere, Nato’s chief says the military alliance has seen “some signs” that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and strongly urged Beijing to desist from what would be a violation of international law.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also said the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”. – Guardian