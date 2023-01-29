Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, three people

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country.

“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia's VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

READ MORE

[ Ukraine and Western allies in ‘fast-track’ talks about delivery of long-range missiles and military aircraft ]

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin is open to contact with German chancellor Olaf Scholz though has no phone call scheduled with him, a Kremlin spokesman told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday.

Germany, previously the West’s main holdout on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia’s invasion, said last week it would send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv and also approve Leopard shipments by allied European countries. The announcement, followed shortly afterwards by a US pledge of M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, infuriated the Kremlin.

Ukrainian army comb through debris after strike in Konstantanivka on Saturday. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

“For now, there are no agreed talks (with Scholz) in the schedule. Putin has been and remains open to contacts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Mr Scholz was quoted by the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel in an interview published on Sunday as saying, “I will also speak to Putin again – because it is necessary to speak.”

He said: “The onus is on Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine to end this horrendous, senseless war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives already.”

Officials for Mr Scholz could not be immediately reached for comment. He is currently on a visit to South America.

[ ‘If not me, then who?’: Ukraine’s Roma defy prejudice to join fight against Russian invasion ]

Mr Putin and Mr Scholz last spoke by phone in early December. The Russian leader said at the time the German and Western line on Ukraine was “destructive” and called on Berlin to rethink its approach.

Germany is the second largest donor of military hardware to Ukraine after the US, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, ahead of other European powers such as France and Britain.

Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to fend off a hostile, encroaching West. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked act of aggression.

Kyiv says peace talks are possible only if Russia stops attacking and withdraws all forces from Ukrainian soil. — Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023