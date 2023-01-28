War in Ukraine: Three killed in Russian strike on Kostiantynivka

Ukrainian boy looks at the rubble in front of blast-damaged apartments in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to “carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers”.

Earlier on Saturday Mr Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the situation at the front remained “extremely acute”, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive amid its full-scale invasion, launched last February. – Reuters

