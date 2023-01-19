Germany will send tanks to Ukraine ‘if US does the same’

Berlin will send German-made tanks to Ukraine so long as the United States agrees to do likewise, a government source in Berlin told Reuters.

Nato partners remain out of step over how best to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Ukraine has pleaded for modern western weapons, especially heavy battle tanks, so it can regain momentum following some battlefield successes in the second half of 2022 against Russian forces that invaded last February.

Berlin has veto power over any decision to export its Leopard tanks, fielded by Nato-allied armies across Europe and seen by defence experts as the most suitable for Ukraine.

Several times in recent days, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed, behind closed doors, the condition that US tanks should also be sent to Ukraine, the German government source said.

When asked about Germany’s stance, US president Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: “The president believes that each country should make their own sovereign decisions on what steps of security assistance and what kinds of equipment they are able to provide Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would provide $125 million (€115 million) to Ukraine to support its energy and electric grids following targeted attacks on those utilities by Russian forces.

Nato allies have sought to avoid the risk of appearing to confront Russia directly and have refrained from sending their most potent weapons to Ukraine.

Britain has raised the pressure on Berlin this month by becoming the first Western country to send tanks to Ukraine, pledging a squadron of its Challengers. Poland and Finland have said they will send Leopard tanks if Germany approves them.

On Friday, top defence officials from dozens of countries will meet at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany to co-ordinate military aid for Kyiv. Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, will host his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on Thursday.

In a speech by video link to the Davos forum on Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western allies to supply his country before Russia mounts its next missile and armoured ground attacks.

Fighting has been concentrated in the south and east of Ukraine, after Russia’s initial assault from the north aimed at taking Kyiv was thwarted during the first months of Russia’s invasion.

“The situation on the frontline remains tough, with Donbas being the epicentre of the most fierce and principled battles,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Wednesday. “We are seeing a gradual increase in the number of bombardments and attempts to conduct offensive actions by the invaders.”

Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk, is the industrial heartland of Ukraine's east. Russian forces have been pressing for months for control of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk but with limited success, and have shifted their attention to the smaller nearby town of Soledar in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed in fog near a nursery outside Kyiv on Wednesday, killing 14 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and one child. – Reuters