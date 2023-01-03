Russia planning protracted drone attacks to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

Russia has been launching nightly waves of drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Photograph: Laura Boushnak/The New York Times

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

“We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”

Meanwhile, Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war’s deadliest strikes.

In a rare disclosure, Russia’s defence ministry said 63 soldiers were killed on New Year’s Eve in a blast that destroyed a temporary barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Borodianka, Ukraine. Having suffered defeats on the battlefield in the second half of 2022, Russia resorted to mass air strikes against Ukrainian cities. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Russian critics said the soldiers were being housed alongside an ammunition dump at the site, which the Russian defence ministry said was hit by four rockets fired from US-made Himars launchers.

The New Year's Eve strike on Makiivka came as Russia was launching what have become nightly waves of drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian officials said Russia had on Monday struck Ukraine-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, hitting the village of Yakovlivka, the city of Kramatorsk and destroying an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka.

Ukraine said the Russian death toll in Makiivka was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called that an exaggeration.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and Mr Zelenskiy did not address the Makiivka strike in his nightly speech on Monday.

But the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported the Makiivka attack as “a strike on Russian manpower and military equipment”. It did not mention casualties, but said 10 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

Ukraine said it had shot down all 39 drones Russia had launched in a third night of air strikes on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Having suffered defeats on the battlefield in the second half of 2022, Russia resorted to mass air strikes against Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones Russia had launched in a third night of air strikes on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

Ukrainian officials said their success proved that Russia's tactic in recent months of raining down missiles and drones to knock out Ukraine's energy infrastructure was increasingly failing as Kyiv beefs up its air defences.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special military operation against its southern neighbour launched on February 24th.

After firing dozens of missiles on December 31st, Russia launched more than 80 Iranian-made Shahed drones on January 1st and January 2nd, all of which had been shot down, Mr Zelenskiy said. – Reuters