Russia-Ukraine war: UN accuses both sides of torturing prisoners

A mother greets her son following an exchange of prisoners of war in Amvrosievka, Donetsk region, on November 1st, 2022. Photograph: EPA

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly-nine-month conflict.

Matilda Bogner, head of the OHCHR monitoring mission, told a Geneva press briefing that the “vast majority” of Ukrainian prisoners they interviewed held by Russian forces reported torture and ill-treatment, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

Ms Bogner gave examples of dog attacks, electric shocks with Tasers and military phones and sexual violence. She said the treatment was aimed at intimidating and humiliating prisoners.

One man in a penal colony near Olenivka told the team that members of Russian-affiliated armed groups “attached wires to my genitalia and nose and shocked me. They simply had fun and were not interested in my replies to their questions.”

On the Ukrainian side, Ms Bogner reported “credible allegations” of summary executions of Russian prisoners among other abuses.

Other Russian prisoners reported poor and humiliating conditions of transport and of being packed into trucks or vans naked, with their hands tied behind their backs. The UN team said it had also documented cases of so-called “welcome beatings” at a penal colony.

Reuters reports the UN Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict.

The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24th, denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war.

Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Elsewhere, in his address to world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy outlined a series of conditions needed to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking virtually from Ukraine, he said Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and pay compensation for damage caused.

Mr Zelenskiy is calling for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Mr Zelenskiy’s statement that there will be no “Minsk-3″ deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow.

In his Monday evening address to his country, Mr Zelenskiy has said Russian troops have “destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure” in Kherson. “There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television ... Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure for the people.”

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Russia also destroyed key energy infrastructure in the region. “The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Mr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Kherson on Monday, saying the recapture of the southern city marked “the beginning of the end of the war”.

“We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” he said. – Guardian