US warns Russia over war crimes amid ‘suicide drones’ strikes on Ukraine

Rescuers comb through the wreckage of a residential building destroyed in a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 17th, 2022. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

The United States has warned Russia over war crimes after a day of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in which at least four people were killed.

US president Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes” and said the attack “continues to demonstrate Putin’s brutality”.

Mentioning a $725 million military aid package (€735 million) announced for Ukraine last Friday, Ms Jean-Pierre said the United States would stand with the people of Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

“We will continue to impose costs on Russia, hold them accountable for its war crimes,” she said.

The head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, has posted on Telegram confirming an explosion in the city — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown — on Tuesday morning.

The drone attacks had extended late into Monday, Mr Zelenskiy said, and the Interfax Ukraine news agency said Telegram users had reported blasts in the town of Fastiv just outside Kyiv, as well as in the southern port of Odesa.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down drones, and as residents raced for shelter, after blasts rocked the capital Kyiv.

A pregnant woman was among four people killed in an attack on a Kyiv residential building, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said there had been deaths in other cities but did not provide a full toll.

Black smoke poured out of the windows of the Kyiv apartment building and emergency service workers toiled to douse flames.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Its defence ministry said it had carried out a “massive” attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

The Russian strikes followed advances by Ukrainian forces in the east and south and after an October 8th explosion on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea — the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made “suicide drones”, which fly to their target and detonate. The United States, Britain and France agreed that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers.

Iran on Monday stuck to its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

The White House accused Iran of lying when it says Iranian drones were not being used by Russia in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, or around 85 per cent of those used in attacks. Reuters was not able to independently verify that tally.

In Russia itself, a Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk, engulfing apartments in flames and killing up to 13 people, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Su34 fighter-bomber crashed during a training flight after one of its engines burst into flames, Tass reported, adding the pilots ejected.

Elsewhere, Russia and Ukraine on Monday, meanwhile, carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the war, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, officials from both sides said.

Mr Zelenskiy on Monday urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia.

“I thank everyone involved in this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies,” he said in an evening address.”The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every front-line commander should remember this.” — Agencies