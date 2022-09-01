Russia-Ukraine war: Nuclear inspectors reach Zaporizhzhia plant

UN vehicles carrying members of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspection mission leave the city of Zaporizhzhia on September 1st, 2022. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

An international inspection team has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, its operator, Energoatom, said.

Earlier members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were held up at a checkpoint amid reports of increased military activity in the vicinity of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.

The IAEA inspectors are being led personally by the director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, who told the media earlier: “There has been increased military activity including this morning, until very recently, a few minutes ago … but weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.”

The technical mission is aiming to prevent a nuclear accident. On Wednesday the Russian-occupying authorities said the team would be given access for one day.

Elsewhere, a senior Ukrainian adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Ukraine’s counteroffensive to reclaim the southern region of Kherson has not failed.

“The fact that we have not taken Kherson yet does not mean that the operation in the south has stalled or failed,” Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video messaged posted to Telegram early on Thursday morning.

“It is carried out in a planned manner. We destroy enemy logistics, air defence systems, fuel and ammunition depots.”

Mr Arestovych cautioned Ukrainians to be patient, adding “there will be no quick wins”.

Ukraine’s armed forces struck strategic bridges in the southern Kherson region to isolate Russian troops located on the right bank of the Dnieper, Mr Arestovych added.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said the Kakhovsky and Daryiv bridges, used by Russia to transport equipment and ammunition to the region, were “disabled” in an update posted to Telegram early on Thursday.

The Russian-held city of Energodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has come under attack early on Friday morning, Ukrainian officials say.

Energoatom posted an update to its official Telegram channel just before 8am local time: “Since five o’clock in the morning, constant mortar attacks on the city have not stopped.”

Mr Zelenskiy addressed the Venice film festival and described Russia’s war on Ukraine as “a primitive plot in three acts for the world to make three dramatic mistakes: to get used to the war, to put up with the war, to forget about the war”.

Mr Zelenskiy told the audience “not to remain silent” and “not to remain neutral”.

Russia has stopped the flow of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, citing the need to carry out repairs. The German government rejects the claim, calling it a “pretence”. It said Nord Stream was “fully operational” and that there were no technical issues.

The halt on the Baltic Sea pipeline at 5am on Wednesday would last for three days, said Gazprom, the Russian state energy company. — Guardian