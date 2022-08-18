Zelenskiy adviser says war with Russia in deadlock

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president has said. Russia’s war on Ukraine has reached a “strategic deadlock”.

“Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month,” Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video. What we are seeing is a ‘strategic deadlock.’”

Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson. “The stakes of the Russian Federation in this war have been raised,” Mr Arestovych added.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence said Russian forces were also moving aircraft further back into Crimea and away from the reach of Ukraine’s forces following the recent strikes in Crimea.

“The Rashists [Russians] are urgently moving their planes and helicopters deep into the peninsula and to the airfields of the Russian Federation following the recent strikes in Crimea,” the ministry said in a briefing late last night.

“The occupiers are carrying out measures to partially transfer aviation equipment from forward-based airfields in Crimea to reserve airfields and airfields permanently based on the territory of the Russian Federation,” it added.

A Russian strike on Kharkiv is believed to have killed at least seven people and wounded 16 others, Ukraine’s state emergencies services said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a block of flats was “totally destroyed … We will not forgive, we will take revenge”.

UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has arrived in Ukraine to meet Mr Zelenskiy and Turkish president Tayyip Erdoğan, in the western city of Lviv. The leaders will review the UN-backed grain export deal and discuss “the need for a political solution to this conflict” as well as the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Lviv in western Ukraine.

On Friday, Mr Guterres will visit the Black Sea port of Odesa, where grain exports have resumed. On Saturday, he will visit the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN. officials overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain and fertiliser.

Elsewhere, Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea fleet after explosions rocked the peninsula this week. Russia’s RIA news agency cited sources as saying Igor Osipov had been replaced with Viktor Sokolov. If confirmed, it would mark one of the most prominent sackings of a military official in the war so far. — Guardian