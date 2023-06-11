Ten people killed in Australian coach crash

Police said initial inquiries indicated 10 people had been killed, while 11 were taken to hospital via helicopter and road and 18 passengers were uninjured. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Up to 10 people have died and more than 11 others injured in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales overnight.

Police were called to Wine Country Drive near Greta just after 11.30pm after reports that a coach had rolled over. The local mayor has suggested it was a wedding transfer bus.

Police said initial inquiries indicated 10 people had been killed, while 11 were taken to hospital via helicopter and road and 18 passengers were uninjured.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The driver of the bus – a 58-year-old man – was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and assessment, police said.

According to a NSW police statement, there is a “large-scale emergency response involving officers from Hunter Valley Police District, Police Rescue, Traffic and Highway Patrol, NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, and various helicopters for hospital transports”.

“A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the crash investigation unit,” the statement said.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.”

Visibility in the area was bad due to fog.

The mayor of Cessnock city council, Jay Suvaal, said the crash had happened at a roundabout ramp and passed on his sympathies to the families of those involved.

He said he had heard it was a wedding transfer bus.

“It does appear that it was a wedding chartered bus, coming from a wedding earlier that day,” he said.

“We’re a major tourist destination so I’m sure there are many people across the country that have done similar things. I’m sure they’ll send their love and well wishes to those involved.”

He said there was “a lot of fog around” but that the investigation into the crash’s cause was ongoing.

A man who said he had been at the wedding spoke outside John Hunter Hospital, where some of the injured passengers are.

“It was a nice day, pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff, then . . . we got the news there had been a crash and we all started panicking,” he said.

Mr Suvaal said he had first seen reports of emergency services in the area in the middle of the night. It must have been “truly tragic” for the first responders, he said.

“[It happened] just off the Hunter Expressway [that goes] into the towns of Greta and Branxton, it’s a small community . . . the community there will be waking up to the shock of it all today.”

“There have been multiple helicopters attending and paramedics on site a well as a huge emergency response from police and traffic control making sure they could do what they could for the people involved,” he said. – Guardian/Australian Associated Press