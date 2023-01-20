Irishman who died trying to rescue daughter in Australia named

An Irishman who drowned trying to rescue his daughter in Australia has been named as Paul Doran from Co Kildare.

Mr Doran (45) was a father-of-three who emigrated to Australia with his wife Simonne and their three children recently.

He had previously worked as a builder with his father’s firm Paul Doran Construction and the family home was in Tipperkevin, Ballymore Eustace.

His oldest daughter Lyra (11) got into difficulty when the family were having a late swim at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head in northern New South Wales on Wednesday evening at around 6.30pm.

His daughter was on a bodyboard, New South Wales Police said, and Mr Doran swam out to help her but neither of them were able to get back to shore.

Mrs Doran then swam out and was able to get their daughter back to the beach and alert authorities that her husband was still in the water.

Two police officers, who were first on the scene, entered the surf in an attempt to find the man but were unsuccessful.

Mr Doran was retrieved from the surf at about 7pm by surf lifesavers. New South Wales ambulance paramedics initiated CPR but were unable to revive him and he died at the scene.

His wife and daughter were treated by paramedics and allowed to go home.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it aware of this case, and is providing consular assistance to the family.