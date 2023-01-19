Irish man drowns trying to rescue daughter on Australia’s Gold Coast

The Gold Coast has some of Australia's most popular beaches and is popular with tourists and locals. Photograph: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

An Irish national has drowned in Australia trying to save his 11-year-old daughter.

The 45-year-old man swam after his daughter when she was swept out to sea off Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head on Wednesday evening. The beach is on the Gold Coast of Australia in the north of New South Wales.

The girl was on a bodyboard when she got into trouble, New South Wales Police said, and the man swam out to help her but neither of them were able to get back to shore.

The man’s wife then swam out and was able to get their daughter back to the beach and alert authorities that her husband was still in the water.

Two police officers entered the surf to find the man but were unsuccessful.

The beach was not being patrolled by lifeguards when the incident occurred but young lifesavers training nearby retrieved the man.

New South Wales police said the man was an Irish national and the Irish consulate in the area has been informed.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was available to provide consular assistance if required.