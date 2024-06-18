Putin praises North Korea for Ukraine war support ahead of visit to Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet for talks. Photograph: STRSERGEI ILYIN/KCNA VIA KNS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has praised North Korea for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he travels to Pyongyang to seek continued military support from one of the world’s most isolated nations.

In his first visit to North Korea since 2000, Mr Putin will meet Kim Jong-un for one-on-one talks in Pyongyang as the two leaders pledge to expand their security and economic co-operation in defiance of western sanctions against both countries.

Mr Putin is expected to arrive in North Korea late on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported, with a large entourage of government ministers and advisers, including those responsible for the Russian military and weapons procurement. They include his new defence minister, Andrey Belousov, and Denis Manturov, his top deputy prime minister overseeing the defence sector.

In an article written for Korea’s Central News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Putin praised North Korea for “firmly supporting” Moscow’s war in Ukraine, writing that he plans to lift relations with Pyongyang to a higher level.

It is a rare trip abroad for Mr Putin, who has limited his international travel to friendly countries since he launched the full-scale invasion and became the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for the mass deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

North Korea has supplied Russia with millions of rounds of Soviet-era artillery munitions as a crucial lifeline to prop up the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. The US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, last month said the supplies of munitions and missiles, as well as Iranian drones, had helped the Russian military “get back up on their feet”.

North Korea has also provided Russia with ballistic missiles and electronic equipment used in the war effort.

In return, Russia is believed to have provided aid to North Korea’s satellite programme, as well as other arms, economic aid and diplomatic support. Mr Kim visited Russia’s far east last year, meeting Mr Putin in Vladivostok during a trip where he visited a factory producing modern fighter jets and the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The White House said on Monday that Washington is apprehensive over closer ties between Russia and North Korea.

“We’re not concerned about the trip [by Putin],” national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, told reporters Monday. “What we are concerned about is the deepening relationship between these two countries.”

Mr Kirby said the worry was not just that “North Korean ballistic missiles are still being used to hit Ukrainian targets, but because there could be some reciprocity here that could affect security on the Korean peninsula”.

Citing a Kremlin aide, Russian agencies said Monday the two leaders will sign “important documents” during the visit.

This may include a “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” which will outline future co-operation and deal with “security issues”, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by state-run Russian news agencies.

But experts said that in reality, any new agreements would be focused on boosting the two countries’ defence co-operation.

Elsewhere, North Korea’s military has suffered “multiple casualties” after landmines exploded in the heavily armed border that separates the country from South Korea, local media reported on Tuesday.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency referred to “casualties” caused by landmine explosions, while the NK News website quoted the military as saying several soldiers had been “maimed or killed”.

The North Korean troops injured in the landmine explosions were working on creating “barren land” and laying additional mines along the border, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, without revealing the date of the incident.

In what appears to be an unrelated incident, dozens of North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border on Tuesday for the second time in less than two weeks but retreated after warning shots were fired, the JCS said.

The demilitarised zone has separated the two Koreas since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce but not a peace treaty.

The 4km (2.5-mile) wide strip of land bisecting the peninsula is strewn with landmines designed to deter enemy troops from making incursions that could upset the delicate decades-old standoff along the border. – Guardian