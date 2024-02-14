Coalition agrees to form Pakistan government and shut out Imran Khan’s party

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on February 13th, 2024. Photograph: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

A coalition including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N) and the Pakistan People’s party (PPP) have agreed to form the next government of Pakistan.

The move ensures the party of former prime minister Imran Khan will not take power despite getting the most votes in the election.

At a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday night, it was confirmed the rival parties had agreed, with two smaller coalition partners, to form a joint government “to take Pakistan out of difficulty” and that PLM-N’s president, Shehbaz Sharif, would be their sole nominee for prime minister.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party hit out at the coalition, calling them “mandate thieves”.

The announcement followed days of wrangling and political horse-trading after Pakistan’s election last week dramatically delivered the most votes – but not enough for a majority – to PTI, despite military opposition and a state-led crackdown.

It had been expected the election would deliver an easy victory to PML-N and its leader, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after he was given the tacit backing of Pakistan’s powerful military, who have a documented history of shaping election outcomes.

But a landslide of support gave PTI the most parliamentary seats, in what was seen as a humiliation for Nawaz Sharif.

PTI had pledged to form a government but faced numerous obstacles, including its candidates being forced to run as independents and Mr Khan, its leader and choice for prime minister, serving multiple jail sentences of more than 10 years.

The party has also alleged that widespread rigging of the election deprived them of dozens of parliamentary seats. In a message from prison on Tuesday, Mr Khan had warned other parties “against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes”.

At the press conference, it was confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who previously served as prime minister for 16 months between 2022 and 2023, would once again take up the role, as he is being nominated by the coalition uncontested.

Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP co-chair, told reporters: “Looking at everything, we have thought and decided to sit together. We have contested elections against each other but despite that, it is not necessary forever. Opposition happens in elections. It was electioneering opposition, not ideological opposition.”

Mr Zardari will be the nominee for the role of president, but the PPP said they would not be taking any ministries in the coalition government, which will be occupied by PML-N figures and smaller coalition parties.

It is understood that Bilawal Bhutto, Mr Zardari’s son and co-chair of the PPP, was resistant to the party being too closely aligned with the coalition government, given the widespread support for PTI among the masses and the unpopularity of PML-N.

PTI and other smaller parties have accused PML-N and PPP candidates of benefiting from alleged rampant vote-rigging and electoral interference, which had drawn condemnation from the US, UK and EU.

More than a dozen cases have been taken to the courts to challenge results given to both parties. The electoral commission has denied any irregularities in the polls.

The coalition also reaffirmed the continued dominance of Pakistan’s two most powerful dynasties – the Bhuttos and the Sharifs – over the country’s politics. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was announced as the chief minister of Punjab province, a key political position. – Guardian