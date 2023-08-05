Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan given three-year jail sentence

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said in a statement it had already filed another appeal to the supreme court earlier on Saturday. Photograph: KM Chaudary/AP

Police arrested Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Legal experts say the guilty verdict reached by a district court could end Mr Khan’s chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

“Police have arrested Imran Khan from his residence,” said Mr Khan’s lawyer, Intezar Panjotha. “We are filing a petition against the decision in high court.”

Mr Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement it had already filed another appeal to the supreme court earlier on Saturday.

READ MORE

Police officers stand guard outside the residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday. Photograph: KM Chaudary/AP

Mr Khan’s arrest and detention for several days in May over a separate case had sparked intense political turmoil, and deadly clashes had erupted between Khan supporters and police.

Pakistani media and a Reuters witness described police surrounding Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore on Saturday after the verdict was released.

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Mr Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Mr Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (€576,000). – Reuters