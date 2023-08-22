Thaksin Shinawatra: exiled former PM jailed on return to Thailand

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets his supporters after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport on August 22nd, 2023, after 15 years in exile. Photograph: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been escorted to prison, shortly after he flew into Bangkok by private jet after more than 15 years spent in exile.

Mr Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006 and has lived in exile to avoid legal charges that he says are politically motivated, including a conviction in absentia for corruption.

Crowds of supporters, many dressed in red and carrying welcome signs, gathered at an airport in Bangkok to greet Mr Thaksin, a politician who has dominated Thai politics for more than two decades.

Mr Thaksin arrived with his three children and waved at the media after his jet landed at Don Muang airport on Tuesday morning, with local media broadcasting live coverage of the event.

He was greeted by crowds of supporters watching from behind a fences at the airport and cheering “We love Thaksin”. After walking out, the former PM placed a flower wreath and prostrated before a portrait of Thailand’s king and queen at the gate of the terminal.

He will serve eight years in prison, according to a supreme court statement. However, many commentators have speculated that his arrival in the country coincides with his party’s likely return to office, and that a deal may mean he does not have to serve a full sentence. His age could also mean he is granted some leniency.

Mr Thaksin has frequently expressed his desire to return and wrote on social media on Monday that he sought permission “to return to live on the land of Thailand and breathe the same air” as his Thai brothers and sisters.

After his arrival on Tuesday, he was taken to the Supreme Court for a hearing, then transferred to Khlongprem Central Prison in the capital. His youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on Facebook saying he was safe and had “entered the legal process”.

He has previously set dates for his return only to postpone, but on Tuesday, his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was ousted in 2014 and is also in exile, posted pictures online of her brother on a plane, writing: “the day I’ve been waiting for has arrived.”

His arrival came just hours before a crucial parliamentary vote to decide whether Srettha Thavisin, a candidate put forward by the Pheu Thai, the party associated with Mr Thaksin, can take office as prime minister. If Mr Srettha is successful, it could end three months of political gridlock.

Mr Thaksin, a former policeman who became a telecoms tycoon before entering politics, first came to power in 2001 and went on to build a loyal voter base in rural areas of the north and northeast. His policies, such as a universal healthcare scheme, and a village fund programme to stimulate economic activity in rural areas, made a concrete difference to people’s lives, and for years he was unbeatable at the ballot box.

However, he was strongly opposed by the military-royalist establishment, which viewed him as corrupt, and accused him of exploiting the country for his own benefit and of seeking to upstage the monarchy.

A struggle between the two sides led to the military seizing power in a coup twice, while political parties associated with Mr Thaksin were repeatedly dissolved, and prolonged street protests paralysed the capital Bangkok. A deadly crackdown on Mr Thaksin’s supporters by the army in 2010 left more than 90 people dead. – Guardian