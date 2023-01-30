Blast kills at least 32 people at mosque in Pakistan

There were at least 260 people inside the building in Peshawar, a police official said. Photograph: Maaz Ali/AFP via Getty Images

A suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar killed at least 32 people on Monday, the latest attack targeting police in this northwestern city where Islamist militants remain active.

Hospital officials said at least 147 people were injured, with many of them in critical condition.

Prime minister Shebaz Sharif called the blast a suicide attack. There were at least 260 people in the mosque, police official Sikandar Khan added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which ripped through the mosque during noon prayers, causing a wall to collapse on top of worshippers. The building is located inside a highly fortified compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counter-terrorism department.

“We’re getting that the terrorist was standing in the first row,” defence minister Khawaja Asif told Geo TV.

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove debris from the blast site and carrying injured people on their shoulders. – Reuters