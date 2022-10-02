‘Dark day’ as more than 100 people are killed in stampede at Indonesian football match

Soccer fans evacuate a girl during the chaos at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang. Photograph: H Prabowo/EPA

At least 125 people are reported to have died after a crush at an Indonesian football match on Saturday with Fifa president Gianni Infantino calling it a “dark day”.

The death toll from the stampede at a stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday, after officials had put the figure as high as 174 earlier in the day.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities.

Police reportedly tear-gassed some rioting supporters after Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.

About 180 were said to be hurt in a stampede with the disaster one of the world’s worst at a stadium.

The country’s chief security minister Mohammad Mahfud said 42,000 tickets had been sold for the 38,000-capacity stadium. He posted on Instagram: “To the victims’ family, our condolences. We also hope that the victims’ families will be patient and continue to co-ordinate with the government officials in the field.

“I need to emphasise that the tragedy of Kanjuruhan is not a clash between Persebaya supporters and Arema. Because Persebaya supporters can’t watch at that match. Supporters in the field are only from Arema.

“Therefore, the victims generally died from pushing, squeezing, trampling, and shortness of breath. There were no victims of beating or harassment between supporters.

“The government has made improvements to the implementation of football matches over time and will continue to improve.”

Fans reportedly ran on to the pitch after the final whistle and police then fired tear gas, leading to the stampede.

The Indonesian football association (PSSI) has launched an investigation and Indonesia president Joko Widodo has ordered the league to be halted.

“I express my deepest condolences for the football tragedy that took lives in Kanjuruhan, Malang,” he wrote on Twitter. “Due to this incident, I ordered the PSSI football league to be temporarily suspended until evaluation and security improvements were made.”

Saya menyampaikan dukacita mendalam atas tragedi sepakbola yang membawa korban jiwa di Kanjuruhan, Malang, tadi malam.



Atas kejadian ini, saya memerintahkan untuk menghentikan sementara liga sepakbola PSSI sampai evaluasi dan perbaikan pengamanan dilakukan. pic.twitter.com/Gf5xAeok8N — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) October 2, 2022

Nico Afinta, police chief in East Java, said two officers were among the dead and added to a news conference: “It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars.

“We would like to convey that not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 who entered the pitch.”

Fifa president Infantino offered his condolences following the deaths.

The wreckage of a car burned during clashes between football fans outside Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang. Photograph: Hendra Permana/AP

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” he said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

“Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”