Pakistan floods: Health officials warn of major outbreaks of disease

Workers repair a railway track that was damaged by floods following heavy rains on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan. Photograph: EPA

Health officials have warned of large-scale outbreaks of disease in Pakistan after severe flooding displaced millions of people.

At least 33 million people have been affected by the floods, which have contaminated water sources and left latrines unusable.

A rise in cases of diarrhoea and malaria has been reported after months of heavy rains left people stranded and without access to clean water.

Authorities say they are concerned that the spread of waterborne diseases after the floods, which have killed almost 1,200 people, will further strain health facilities. More than 880 clinics have been damaged, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has allocated $10 million (€9.9 million) to emergency health relief efforts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, said on Wednesday the agency had classified the floods as the highest level of emergency. He said the threat of waterborne diseases meant access to health services and disease monitoring and controls were a “key priority”.

Arif Jabbar Khan, director of WaterAid Pakistan, has visited Sindh province, province worst affected by the rains, which began in June. He said there was a severe risk of diarrhoea and dysentery because of the lack of clean water.

“Families are now living on the banks of overflowed canals and rivers in ramshackle huts made of bamboo and plastic. They have even been drinking flood water because there is no other option — a recipe for large-scale disease outbreaks. We are doing all we can to reach them,” said Mr Khan.

Sindh’s health minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, said the government had set up 4,210 medical camps for people suffering from skin conditions and waterborne diseases.

In the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, one doctor, Farhad Khan, told the Associated Press that patients were initially coming with injuries from the flooding but that diarrhoea was now common.

A spokesman for the provincial government said hundreds of people had contracted waterborne diseases. With evacuation operations almost completed, the authorities would focus on providing clean water and food, he added.

“In recent weeks flood water badly affected hundreds of thousands of people. We don’t want them to again suffer, this time due to non-availability of clean water. It can be avoided,” he said.

The UN and Pakistan have asked for $160 million to provide emergency support to five million people, including food, water, sanitation and shelter.

The WHO said it was working with the Pakistani government to respond to outbreaks of diarrhoea, cholera and other diseases. It said the floods had compounded existing problems with malaria and dengue fever.

It also warned of the impact of the floods on tackling other diseases, such as measles and polio. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is still endemic.