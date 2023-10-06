Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, leaving 17 dead, 15 injured

Migrants camp outside the bus station in the city of Juchitan, Oaxaca State: The crash comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. Photograph: Rusvel Rasgado/ AFPvia Getty Images

A bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants in the south of Mexico crashed on Friday, killing 17 people and leaving 15 more injured, state authorities said.

The bus was on the highway in the southern state of Oaxaca when it overturned, the state’s civil protection agency said on social media X.

Pictures from the agency showed the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The interior ministry of neighbouring state Puebla said the 15 injured people had been taken to its hospitals, as the crash occurred near state lines.

The crash comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains, however, the journey is often dangerous. – Reuters

