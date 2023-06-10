Children found alive in jungle a month after aircraft crash in Colombia

Gen Pedro Sanchez speaks to the press after the aircraft transporting the four children who were found alive after 40 days in the jungle landed in Bogota. Photograph: Juan Barreto/AFP

Four children who were missing for more than five weeks in a jungle in Colombia’s south following a deadly aircraft crash arrived in the capital Bogotá on Saturday for medical treatment.

The siblings were found on Friday in Colombia’s Caqueta province, the country’s armed forces said, and were initially treated by military medics.

The mission to find the four siblings, called Operation Hope, captured the imagination of Colombians as reports of clues to their whereabouts fuelled hope they would be found safely despite spending more than a month in the jungle.

“We did everything necessary to make the impossible possible, using satellites, using aircraft that launched messages, that launched food, that launched flyers, that launched hope,” Gen Pedro Sanchez, commander of the military’s joint command for special operations, said at an airbase in Bogotá.

READ MORE

In photos shared by Colombia's military, the four children – three girls and a boy – appeared gaunt as they were being cared for by rescuers.

After the aircraft carrying the children landed in Bogotá, four ambulances were waiting to take them to a military hospital for specialist medical care.

Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro is expected to visit the children at the hospital on Saturday morning.

It is unclear whether the children have been reunited with their father Manuel Ranoque, who was not on the aircraft and participated in the search.

The children had been missing in the jungle since a Cessna 206 carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara airport, in Caqueta, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1st.

Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother, died in the crash and their bodies were found inside the aircraft. The siblings, aged 13, nine, four and 12 months, survived the impact.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023