Africa

More than 30 killed, scores injured in Egypt car crash, state media says

Collision involving bus and number of other vehicles on desert road leaves dozens dead

The collision involved a bus and a number of vehicles bound for Cairo. Photograph: Reurters

Sat Oct 28 2023 - 12:44

Thirty-two people were killed and 63 injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of Egypt’s capital Cairo, the health ministry said.

The collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles bound for Cairo on the main desert road in the Beheira governorate.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire. - Reuters

