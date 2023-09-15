Libya flooding disaster: UN calls for equipment to find trapped people, warns of cholera threat

Libya floods: Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya. Photograph: EPA

The United Nations aid chief said on Friday that Libya needed equipment to find people trapped in sludge and buildings, as well as primary healthcare to prevent a cholera outbreak among survivors, following floods that have killed thousands.

“Priority areas are shelter, food, key primary medical care because of the worry of cholera, the worry of lack of clean water,” Martin Griffiths told a UN briefing in Geneva.

He said the UN humanitarian office had sent a disaster co-ordination team of 15 people to Libya who had been redeployed from Morocco, which suffered an earthquake last week.

The mayor of Derna said he believed as many as 20,000 people died in the catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Daniel. The Libyan Red Crescent has put the number of deaths at about 11,000, but said that was likely to rise.

Derna suffered large-scale destruction in the storm that hit Libya on Sunday, after two dams failed in a city bisected by the seasonal Wade Derna river. The dams are believed to have been holding back water weighing about 1.5 million tonnes.

Mr Griffiths said that a suggestion by the mayor of Derna to create a maritime corridor to deliver aid could be a viable option given that the city is on the Mediterranean Sea.

“You still keep coming in from the land, you’re finding the people who are fleeing south, fleeing south from Derna, towards aid, away from the cities, so you need to support them as well,” he said. But certainly, adding the maritime option makes complete sense.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other aid groups on Friday called on authorities in Libya to stop burying flood victims in mass graves after a UN report showed that more than 1,000 people had so far been buried in that manner since the country was hit by floods.

“We urge authorities in communities touched by tragedy to not rush forward with mass burials or mass cremations,” said Dr Kazunobu Kojima, medical officer for biosafety and biosecurity in the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, in a joint statement sent out by the UN health agency with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The statement called for better-managed burials in well demarcated and documented individual graves, saying that hasty burials can lead to long-lasting mental distress for family members as well as social and legal problems.

The bodies of victims of trauma from natural disasters “almost never” pose a health threat, it added, saying the exception was when they were in or near fresh water supplies.

A UN report published on Thursday said that over 1,000 bodies in Derna and over 100 bodies in Albayda had been buried in mass graves after the floods on September 11th.

“Bodies are littering the streets, washing back on shore and are buried under collapsed buildings and debris. In just two hours, one of my colleagues counted over 200 bodies on the beach near Derna,” Bilal Sablouh, regional forensics manager for Africa for the ICRC, told a Geneva briefing. – Reuters