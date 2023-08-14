Niger junta says it has ‘necessary elements’ to prosecute ousted president for high treason

Supporters of the military junta in Niger have been protesting against sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). Photograph: EPA

The junta that seized power in Niger late last month says it has the “necessary elements” to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the junta, said on state TV that it had “assembled the necessary elements to prosecute the ousted president ... for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger”.

The statement came late on Sunday night not long after a group of senior Nigerian Islamic scholars met the junta in Niamey and said afterwards that the leaders of the coup are open to diplomacy to resolve a standoff with West Africa’s regional bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has been exploring its options to restore civilian rule in Niger, including potential military intervention, following the July 26th ouster of Mr Bazoum in the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.

READ MORE

In a sign the bloc is still pushing for a peaceful resolution, Ecowas chairman and Nigerian president Bola Tinubu approved the mission to Niamey by the delegation of Islamic scholars, who had vowed to promote dialogue. Their meeting with junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani lasted several hours, said Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, who led the delegation.

“He said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter,” Mr Lau said in a statement.

Mr Tiani reportedly emphasised the historic ties between Niger and Nigeria, saying the countries “were not only neighbours but brothers and sisters who should resolve issues amicably”. There was no immediate comment from the junta on the meeting, but Mr Tiani’s reported comments are one of few recent signs he is open to negotiation.

Rebuffs

The coup leaders’ previous rebuffs of diplomatic efforts by Ecowas, the United States and others had raised the spectre of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region of West Africa, which is already dealing with a deadly Islamist insurgency.

With diplomacy faltering last week, Ecowas activated a standby military force it said would be deployed as a last resort if talks failed. Any military intervention by the bloc could further strain regional ties as juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have voiced support for Niger’s new military authorities.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger, in a region where local affiliates of al-Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Meanwhile, Russian influence has grown as insecurity increases, democracy erodes, and leaders seek new partners to restore order. Western powers fear Russia’s clout could increase if the junta in Niger follows Mali and Burkina Faso, which ejected the troops of former colonial power France after coups in those countries. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023