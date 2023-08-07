Niger waits for response from West African bloc after deadline passes to reinstate president

Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium Sunday, when a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to return the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum to power was set to expire, according to AFP journalists. Photograph: Getty Images

Niger was waiting on Monday for a response from the West African regional bloc after coup leaders in Niamey ignored a deadline to reinstate the ousted president – a move the bloc has warned could lead it to authorise a military intervention.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will issue a statement on its next steps in response to the junta’s refusal to cave in to external pressure to stand down by Sunday following the July 26th power grab.

[ 'It's a disaster': Timeline of the military coup in Niger ]

The bloc has taken a hard stance on the region’s seventh coup in three years. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger also holds importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.

On Sunday as the deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace until further notice, citing the increased threat of military intervention.

An escalation in the standoff with ECOWAS would further destabilise one of the world’s poorest regions, which is in the grip of a hunger crisis and battling an insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee. – Reuters