Sudan fighting could be ‘worse than Ukraine’ for civilians, UN official warns

Khartoum has been the scene of heavy fighting between the army and rival paramilitaries. Photograph: Marwan Ali/AP

The fighting in Sudan, which has re-erupted after a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire collapsed at the weekend, has the potential to be “worse than Ukraine” for civilians, according to Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN.

Ms Mohammed said Sudan’s army and its rival paramilitary group were waging an indiscriminate battle for Khartoum, the capital city of 6 million people. The air force’s bombardment of paramilitary fighters who had dug into positions in people’s homes threatened to cause mass casualties, she said.

Civilians in Khartoum are hiding in houses without air shelters while the air force is bombing parts of the city. There are widespread reports of soldiers belonging to the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit, commandeering homes, in effect turning the city’s inhabitants into human shields.

Referring to the two generals at the centre of the conflict, Ms Mohammed told the Financial Times: “They’ve gone Awol and there’s no return to a status quo.”

She said: “We have to pull whatever strings we can to stop them fighting.”

People in Sudan braced for more bloodshed on Monday after rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire on Sunday as their deadly conflict rumbled on for a third week with no relief in sight.

At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15th.

Violence has rocked the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur despite numerous ceasefire pledges.

The army and RSF toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup but are now locked in a power struggle that has derailed an internationally backed transition to democracy and is threatening to destabilise a fragile region.

Both sides said a formal ceasefire agreement which was due to expire at midnight would be extended for a further 72 hours, in a move the RSF said was "in response to international, regional and local calls".

The army said it hoped the “rebels” would abide by the deal but believed they had intended to keep up attacks.

The fighting has pitched Sudan towards a civil war, derailing an internationally-backed transition aimed at establishing a democratic government and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighbouring countries.

Army leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said he would never sit down with RSF chief Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who in turn said he would talk only after the army ceased hostilities.

In Khartoum, the army has been battling RSF forces entrenched in residential areas. Fighting has seen the more agile RSF forces fan out across the city as the better-equipped army tries to target them largely by using air strikes from drones and fighter jets.

The conflict has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across Sudan's borders and prompted warnings the country could disintegrate, destabilising a volatile region and prompting foreign governments to scramble to evacuate their nationals.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin said 209 Irish citizens and their dependants have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan on Sunday.

The majority of those evacuated went on flights operated by the United Kingdom via Cyprus, and Mr Martin – the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs – thanked those countries for their support as he announced that the Emergency Civil Assistance Team (Ecat) would now withdraw.

Ireland will continue to provide consular assistance to those in Sudan from its teams in Dublin, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Riyadh and Addis Ababa.

The Tánaiste said: “I wish to thank the Ecat team and all those involved in our consular response. Our primary aim has been to offer our citizens every assistance through what has been an extremely difficult and challenging time.” — Reuters/Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023