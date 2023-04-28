Rival Sudan factions agree to extend ceasefire for further 72 hours

A man is greeted by a family member after arriving at the UK's Stansted Airport from Sudan. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to extend their truce for 72 hours.

The initial truce – which came after diplomatic efforts by neighbouring countries as well as the US, UK and the United Nations – was due to expire at midnight local time.

The African Union and United Nations welcomed the 72-hour extension and called for its full implementation.

The previous truce did not stop the fighting between the two sides.

The White House said it is deeply concerned by the increase in ceasefire violations in Sudan.

Fighting intensified in Sudan’s province of Darfur during the initial three-day truce.

Associated Press reports that the new clashes targeted civilians in the city of Genena.

The RSF, which supports former warlord Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, claims it has repelled an attack in the Kafori area. They say the attackers suffered significant losses.

The incident has not been verified.

AFP reports that at least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting in Sudan, according to health ministry figures, although the real death toll is likely much higher.

A total of 122 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan in recent days with the help of France, Spain, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Jordan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The number evacuated is expected to rise over the coming days while others are believed to have made their way out of the country overland independently. – Guardian