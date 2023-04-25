Sudan’s warring factions agree to ceasefire, says US

People wait with luggage before boarding a bus departing from the Sudanese capital Khartoum as battles rage in the city. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Sudan’s two warring factions agreed to a three-day ceasefire from midnight, Sudan time, on April 25th, the United States said.

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to halt the fighting after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Mr Blinken also raised the possibility of negotiations to end clashes that broke out April 15th and has left more than 420 people dead.

The United States is working with international partners and Sudanese groups to create a committee “to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities,” he said.

The leaders of Sudan’s army and the RSF paramilitary battling for control of Sudan have so far resisted renewed diplomatic efforts to bring them to the negotiating table.

Although officials continue to call on army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to put an end to the hostilities, neither of them is ready, according to two senior diplomats briefed on the matter.

The RSF called the ceasefire a “humanitarian truce” to help civilians flee the violence. The RSF statement did not mention the prospect of talks to end the fighting for good.

The evacuation of Irish citizens from Sudan was continuing sporadically on the aircraft of EU partners on Monday night, as violence continued across the country.

The ceasefire announcement comes as countries evacuate embassy personnel from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, and work to help citizens fleeing the violence.

About 50 Irish citizens had been evacuated on French and Spanish aircraft by Monday morning with the pace of evacuations slowing later in the day due to logistical issues, sources said.

On Monday evening, the German and Swedish air forces were taking over the evacuation of Irish citizens along with their own people. Multiple flights were scheduled for Monday night and officials said seats for Irish citizens were being secured on these as they arose.

However, they said it would not be possible to obtain an accurate picture of the number of Irish evacuated before Tuesday morning, due to the “extremely fluid situation” on the ground.

More than 100 Irish people are believed to remain in Sudan, including aid workers, business people and returned immigrants who obtained citizenship while living here. However, the figure requiring evacuation may be much higher when children and other dependents are taken into account.

Efforts to remain in contact with citizens and to gather accurate data are being severely hampered by continuing internet outages in the country.