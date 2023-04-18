US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, says Blinken

A pickup truck mounted with turret of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries is stationed in Khartoum. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the attack was carried out by forces associated with Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mr Blinken added.

Mr Blinken said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF and known as Hemedti, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

Sudan’s battling factions both claimed to have made gains on Monday as violence cut power and water in the capital, and the UN envoy to Sudan said the two sides showed no signs of being willing to negotiate.

READ MORE

Fighting between the army and the RSF has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said UN envoy Volker Perthes amid air strikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan.

Their power struggle has derailed a shift to civilian rule and raised fears of a wider conflict.

[ Irishman serving as EU ambassador to Sudan assaulted, says chief diplomat ]

Smoke hung over the capital, and residents reported a clamour of air strikes, artillery fire and shooting that shut hospitals in a city unused to violence.

“The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away,” Mr Perthes told reporters by videolink from Khartoum.

He said the rivals had agreed a three-hour humanitarian truce. But for a second day fighting continued despite the promises of calm, according to Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya TV reporters broadcasting from Khartoum.

The fighting in Khartoum and its adjoining sister cities of Omdurman and Bahri since Saturday is the worst in decades and risks tearing Sudan between two military factions that had shared power during a rocky political transition.

Army chief Gen al-Burhan heads a ruling council installed after a 2021 coup and the 2019 ousting of veteran leader Omar Bashir during mass protests. RSF leader Hemedti is his deputy.

The Irishman serving as the European Union’s ambassador to Sudan was assaulted at his residence in Khartoum, the head of the EU’s diplomatic service said in a tweet on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the EU separately told news agency AFP that Aidan O’Hara (58), who was previously Ireland’s ambassador to Ethiopia, was “okay” after the incident. – Reuters