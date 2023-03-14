Cyclone Freddy: Death toll passes 100 as Malawi declares state of disaster

A landslide at Mbayani in Blantyre, Malawi, following heavy rains brought by cyclone Freddy. Photograph: AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Malawi declared a state of disaster in its southern region as the death toll from a tropical cyclone Freddy passed 100 and heavy rains damaged power supplies and infrastructure.

The declaration by President Lazarus Chakwera will allow the government to accelerate its response to the storm that made landfall Sunday, striking the nation for a second time in a month.

The cyclone, which appears to have become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone ever and was first named on February 6th, has affected about 10,000 people, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs said late Monday.

Many parts of the nation are in darkness and utility company Electricity Supply Corp of Malawi is struggling to restore power.

Vast areas of crop land and livestock have been washed away, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

Freddy has also brought heavy rains and havoc to other African nations including Madagascar and Mozambique. – Bloomberg