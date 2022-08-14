At least 41 reported killed in Egyptian church fire

At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza. Image: Google

At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

An electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for Mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, the sources said.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding most of those killed were children.

The country’s interior ministry said was caused by an electrical fault with an air-conditioning unit.

Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi spoke to Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic church, and extended his condolences, according to a statement from Mr Sisi’s office.

Giza, Egypt’s second-largest city, lies just across the Nile from Cairo. — Agencies