West African leaders threaten sanctions and possible force against Niger coup leaders

A supporter holds a picture of Gen Abdourahamane Tiani, during a rally in support of Niger's junta. Photograph: Getty

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given the leaders of a coup in Niger one week to reinstate ousted president Mohammed Bazoum or face sanctions and the possible use of force.

A meeting of regional leaders took place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, where punitive measures against Niger’s new military leaders were discussed – specifically financial and travel sanctions, as well as a no-fly zone.

With military action a possibility too, ECOWAS defence chiefs would meet immediately, the group announced, and condemned support for the coup from some foreign nations and military contractors.

The coup in Niger has been widely condemned by neighbours and international partners including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and former colonial power France.

The boss of Russia’s private Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, however, hailed the coup as good news and offered his fighters’ services. – Reuters