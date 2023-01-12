Body of Briton missing in Ukraine found, Wagner Group claims

German soldiars stand around an camouflaged armoured "Marder" vehicle before the arrival of the German Defence Minister at a military base of an armored infantryman batallion in Marienberg, eastern Germany, on January 12th, 2023. Germany will supply Ukraine with about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles within weeks as part of a new phase of support coordinated with the US. Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

One of two British men missing in Ukraine has been found dead, according to the Russian military contractor the Wagner Group.

The notorious mercenary organisation referred to Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry in a Telegram post and said a body had been found, though this has yet to be confirmed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The private military company, which did not confirm which man’s body had been found, posted pictures of both of their passports.

The post said: “On January 8, the Ask Wagner hotline received a request to find two British citizens who disappeared on January 6 in Soledar – Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry.

“Today the body of one of them was found, documents on both Britons were found with him.”

Ukrainian national police said voluntary worker Mr Parry, 28, went missing on Friday with fellow Briton Mr Bagshaw, 48, while travelling to Soledar in eastern Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been reported.

The family of Mr Parry has previously spoken of their pride in his work but expressed concern for his health and whereabouts.

And the parents of Mr Bagshaw, Philip and Susan, previously confirmed their son had been reported missing in Ukraine and were said to be “very grateful for all the agencies from both London and New Zealand who are working so hard to find him”.

A spokeswoman for the couple said they were “immensely proud” of his work delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people to move from near the front line.

The Foreign Office said on Wednesday night: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.

“We are aware of recent reports and are in touch with the Ukrainian authorities.”

Meanwhile, German defence minister Christine Lambrecht has arrived at a military base of an armoured infantryman battalion in Marienberg, eastern Germany where she will be presented with armoured “Marder” vehicles that the German government will send to Ukraine.

Germany will supply Ukraine with about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles within weeks as part of a new phase of support coordinated with the US.

Russian forces hit the southern city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles overnight, damaging private buildings and infrastructure facilities, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram. To the east, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Bakhmut, over the past day, the General Staff said on Facebook. Shelling also continued in Soledar, where Russia has recently ramped up its assault. - Press Association with additional reporting from Bloomberg