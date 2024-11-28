Major delays on northbound trains out of Dublin after earlier signalling fault

Commuters wait on delayed trains at Connolly Station in Dublin on Thursday evening. Photograph: Paddy Logue

A signalling issue on the Dart has been resolved after an hour of delays due to a “major signalling fault”, Iarnród Éireann has announced.

“The signalling issue has been resolved, and we are working to move trains onto platforms,” a statement posted on X said.

All Dart and Dublin to Dundalk train services had been suspended earlier and Dublin Bus was accepting rail tickets for affected services, a spokesperson said. Outside of the Dublin Bus network, customers were advised to “make alternative transport arrangements”.

Signalling issue resolved and trains starting to move again



Delays of 75 minutes across network — Rail Users Ireland (@RailUsersIe) November 28, 2024

Delays are still expected as the Dart begins running again.

Belfast services are also affected, and there will be delays to Maynooth and Grand Canal Dock/Connolly to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services.