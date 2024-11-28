Transport

Major delays on northbound trains out of Dublin after earlier signalling fault

While signalling issue has now been resolved delays are still expected on all services to Dundalk, Belfast, Maynooth, Grand Canal Dock and Newbridge

Commuters wait on delayed trains at Connolly Station in Dublin on Thursday evening. Photograph: Paddy Logue
Jade Wilson
Thu Nov 28 2024 - 20:00

A signalling issue on the Dart has been resolved after an hour of delays due to a “major signalling fault”, Iarnród Éireann has announced.

“The signalling issue has been resolved, and we are working to move trains onto platforms,” a statement posted on X said.

All Dart and Dublin to Dundalk train services had been suspended earlier and Dublin Bus was accepting rail tickets for affected services, a spokesperson said. Outside of the Dublin Bus network, customers were advised to “make alternative transport arrangements”.

Delays are still expected as the Dart begins running again.

Belfast services are also affected, and there will be delays to Maynooth and Grand Canal Dock/Connolly to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services.

