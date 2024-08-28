‘Significant’ rise in numbers near Dublin Airport exposed to high levels of night-time aircraft noise

The number of people living near Dublin Airport exposed to noise above 55 decibels between 11pm and 7am almost tripled from 1,533 in 2019 to 4,465 last year, a report by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority said. Photograph: iStock

The number of people living near Dublin Airport exposed to high levels of night-time aircraft noise has “significantly increased” although more long-term targets to reduce the general impact on residents remain on track, a new regulatory report has found.

The document, published by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (Anca), said the number of people exposed to noise above 55 decibels (dB) between 11pm and 7am almost tripled from 1,533 in 2019 to 4,465 last year.

The issue of noise around the State’s main airport, particularly at night, has deepened tensions between local residents and DAA, which manages the facility.

Although the percentage of night flights decreased during 2023 compared with 2022, Anca said last year’s number was higher than in all preceding years, a development that has further angered communities.

Tuesday’s review also shows an increase in the number of people exposed during “day-evening-night” periods above 65dB, rising by 38 to 323 in the same period.

While both fall outside targets, Anca noted longer-term health-impact reduction goals, set for achievement by 2030, are “on track to be achieved”.

Compared with 2019, the number of people categorised as “highly sleep disturbed” was also found to be significantly lower last year, down by almost a third (31 per cent) overall. Those categorised as “highly annoyed” by noise were found to have fallen by 38 per cent.

Specific noise impact can be viewed by the public online as aircraft pass within range of community monitors located around the airport.

While DAA has identified 19 noise-management measures, not all had been implemented last year.

In response to the report, residents who closely monitor noise measurements said more emphasis was required from the regulator on cutting high levels closer to the airport, rather than on more widespread trends.

“Noise is the number two environmental killer after air pollution,” said Liam O’Gradaigh of the St Margaret’s the Ward residents’ committee. “People are being exposed to dangerous levels.”

He pointed out that while the number of people suffering sleep deprivation had dropped in the 40dB-49dB range, it had increased in the higher volume 50dB-59dB range.

In relation to the increase in exposure to night-time flights during 2023, Mr O’Gradaigh said: “Fifty-five decibels is a serious, dangerous level of noise to be exposed to over a 12-month period. The people mainly affected live in Portmarnock.

“No one should be exposed to more than 55 decibels as the night-time period is recognised as having a more detrimental effect on health.”

Fingal County Council has issued an enforcement notice requiring DAA to conform with a planning condition regarding flights but, as noted by Anca, judicial review proceedings are ongoing.

DAA said it was aware its operations have an impact on local communities and “works hard to minimise” it, noting the reduction in “highly annoyed” and “highly sleep disturbed” categories.

“There is further progress to be made in some categories where the number of people impacted has increased [compared with] 2019,” a spokeswoman said.

“Some of this can be attributed to population growth in overflown areas during this time. Also, new houses built in these areas are required to include insulation measures, which Anca’s review doesn’t take account of.”

DAA has said it is “eager to progress with [mitigation] measures” including insulation for more than 600 homes, but this is subject to the completion of an ongoing An Bord Pleanála review.

Meanwhile, Anca is undertaking an aircraft noise assessment following the opening of Dublin Airport’s north runway and operational changes to some departure routes, and has requested further information from DAA.