Major traffic disruption following five-car crash on M50

Emergency services on the scene of a five-car crash on the M50 motorway. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Emergency services have cleared the scene of five car collision on the M50 motorway in Dublin.

The northbound carriage at Junction 4 was partially closed and traffic flow was affected between Finglas and Ballymun.

Gardaí had advised drivers to use an alternative route if travelling in the area.

In a statement earlier, Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a five car road traffic collision.

“Lane three is currently the only lane open,” it said. “Approach with caution, expect delays.”

All lanes have now reopened.