Transport

Major traffic disruption following five-car crash on M50

Northbound carriage at Junction 4 partially closed and traffic affected between Finglas and Ballymun

Emergency services on the scene of a five-car crash on the M50 motorway. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade
Sarah Burns
Fri Jul 19 2024 - 19:23

Emergency services have cleared the scene of five car collision on the M50 motorway in Dublin.

The northbound carriage at Junction 4 was partially closed and traffic flow was affected between Finglas and Ballymun.

Gardaí had advised drivers to use an alternative route if travelling in the area.

In a statement earlier, Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a five car road traffic collision.

READ MORE

“Lane three is currently the only lane open,” it said. “Approach with caution, expect delays.”

All lanes have now reopened.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times