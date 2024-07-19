Major traffic disruption following five-car crash on M50

Emergency services have cleared the scene of five car collision on the M50 motorway in Dublin.
The northbound carriage at Junction 4 was partially closed and traffic flow was affected between Finglas and Ballymun.
Gardaí had advised drivers to use an alternative route if travelling in the area.
In a statement earlier, Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a five car road traffic collision.
“Lane three is currently the only lane open,” it said. “Approach with caution, expect delays.”
All lanes have now reopened.
