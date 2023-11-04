Application to increase Dublin Airport passenger cap to be lodged within weeks

DAA reported more than 25 million passengers at Dublin Airport in the first nine months of this year, as the numbers travelling returned to levels not seen since before the pandemic. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Airport operator DAA is to lodge a planning application within weeks seeking to increase the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, its chief executive has said.

Kenny Jacobs told Newstalks’s Anton Savage Show that restricted capacity was likely in the short-term as the airport is allowed a maximum of 32 million passengers annually, “which we will be close to this year”.

The State company reported more than 25 million passengers at Dublin in the first nine months of this year, with the numbers travelling returning to levels not seen since before the coronavirus shutdown. This has raised the prospect of the cap being breached by year end.

“We are looking to potentially a couple of years where we will have restricted capacity growth,” Mr Jacobs said, adding that this was not new news and he would share frustrations expressed about the issue by Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton.

“This is something that we would like to have fixed quickly so that we can continue to grow because Ireland needs that.”

The restriction dates back to 2008, when planners approved the airport’s second terminal, and is based on surface access or the number of vehicles allowed to come in and out of Dublin Airport.

“It’s a planning restriction ... we’ve been trying to change it since 2008, but a few things have got in the way. It was delayed with the 2008 financial crisis, then you had the Covid pandemic,” he said.

“We are getting a new planning application into Fingal County Council in a number of weeks. Once that gets approved that will allow us to grow beyond 40 million in the coming decade and beyond.”

Mr Jacobs said Dublin Airport, in order to keep pace with population changes, would need to be able to have 36 million or 37 million passengers a year by 2030.

“I think we will have two years where it will be difficult for everybody who wants to come to Dublin Airport – I’m talking about airlines – being able to do it,” he said. “If I’d a magic wand I would say if we got planning permission on the 1st of January everything would be great. I think it’s likely to take two years.”

He added: “The risk to Ireland with this is the airlines just won’t say, ‘okay that suits us, we’ll wait’, they will take capacity elsewhere. Elsewhere won’t be to other Irish airports in reality, it’ll be places like Manchester and Edinburgh. That means will be losing jobs.”

Ms Embleton last week described as “completely unacceptable” that Dublin Airport was asking the company to consider reducing the number of “ad hoc” flights it operates into and out of the airport next year so it can comply with its passenger cap.

She said the situation was “frustrating” and should have been addressed before now. She added that it was in the national interest that the matter gets resolved given how much aviation brings for the economy.