Share your story of sitting the driving test

What was your experience of sitting the driving test? Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

Sitting a driving test can be dauting, specially when it comes with the added pressure of requiring the licence for a job.

It is a challenging test and almost half of applicants fail on their first attempt.

A series of complaints made by applicants to the Road Safety Authority about their experience of the test has been released under the Freedom of Information Act. These complaints allege “nitpicking” and “grumpy” behaviour by testers.

One person claimed their examiner “scolded” them for “whizzing past cars”, despite the fact the learner driver claiming they were travelling at the speed limit.

Another learner driver said after their engine cut out three times during a hill start, the tester “proceeded to then shout at me” to work the clutch, which made the test applicant cry.

Among the complaints were those who felt their examiners were “rude” as well as one person who said they were not allowed to sit their test due to being one minute late.

Another complainant said they were told to put down the driver side window during the test, despite the “torrential” rain outside. “This caused my right side to get soaked and affected my vision on my right side due to the rain coming in”.

Given more than two million people here have a full driving licence we would like to hear about your experience of sitting the driving test.

Was it smooth and uneventful or an unmitigated shambles?

Share your story using the form above.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

It is important to include a phone number to help us quickly verify your contribution.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive. Thank you.