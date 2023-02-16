Man (30s) dies in Kerry single-vehicle crash

Portion of N71 between Kenmare and Bantry Road has been closed to allow for a garda technical examination of the scene of the crash. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Kerry on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at Drominassig, on the N71 Kenmare to Bantry road. The driver was taken to Cork University Hospital where he died from his injuries. A postmortem will take place.

A Garda technical examination will be undertaken on Thursday. The road is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.