East Link toll increase to be deferred to 2024

Toll increases planned for next month on Dublin’s Tom Clarke Bridge, formerly the East Link Bridge in the docklands, are set to be deferred until 2024.

Dublin City Council will be asked on Monday to pause the planned 36 to 38 per cent increase in tolls on the bridge which had been agreed a year ago.

In late 2021, councillors approved an increase in tolls from €1.40 to €1.90 for a car and €2.10 to €2.90 for a coach or van, with costs for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) ranging from €2.85 to €3.90 for a two-axle lorry, €3.50 to €4.80 for three-axles and €4.25 to €5.80 for four-axles.

The bye laws required to implement the change came into force in January 2022, but under the terms the increase comes into effect one year later in on January 1st 2023. However, in a report to be put before councillors on Monday, the council’s head of traffic has advised that they defer the toll increase until 2024.

“As the toll bye laws have only been in place since the start of 2022 it is our recommendation to the members that the CPI [Consumer Price Index] increase in the bye laws should apply from the start of 2024 and not the start of 2023,” the report says.

Mr O’Brien’s report follows a fractious fortnight in relation to toll increases nationally, after State transport body Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) signalled toll increases across the country’s motorway network from January, in line with inflation. The Government earlier this week announced the planned increase would be delayed for six months. The decision to defer the rise, which would have applied to the State-owned M50 and the public-private partnership (PPP) motorways, was agreed by the three Coalition leaders on Monday evening.

It is understood it will cost the State €12.5 million to cover lost revenue for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the tollway operators arising from the delay.

The East Link Bridge was constructed under a PPP deal in 1984, but came back into public ownership in 2015, after the 30-year deal expired.

Until then, its income had been split between its Dutch operating company DIF who got (58 per cent), the Dublin Port Company (25 per cent) and the council (17 per cent).

The council now gets 100 per cent of the approximately €4 million annual income generated by tolls. It is estimated the increase would raise an extra €1.9 million for the council.