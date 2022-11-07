Fears grow for jobs at Meta’s Irish operation amid reports of plans for large-scale cuts

Fears were growing for jobs at Meta’s Irish operation amid speculation that the company is set to announce large-scale job cuts across its global workforce. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fears were growing for jobs at Meta’s Irish operation amid speculation that the company is set to announce large-scale job cuts across its global workforce.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Facebook parent company Meta was planning to cut thousands of jobs globally as $80 billion (€80 billion) was wiped off its market value in October.

Meta currently employs more than 3,000 people directly in Ireland, with an additional 6,000 people employed at operations across multiple sites including Meta’s international headquarters in Dublin, Clonee data centre in Co Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.

Sources have said that a number of planned business trips have already been cut short or cancelled at short notice across different divisions of Meta’s business.

A spokeswoman for Meta declined to comment on the report. However, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has previously indicated that the company was planning to narrow its investment focus.

“In 2023, we’re going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas,” he said. “So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organisation than we are today.”

It is not yet clear how the Irish arm of the company will be impacted by any planned job cuts. However, one area that could be adversely hit are contractors employed through a third party, a workforce that is designed to be scaled up or down according to business needs.

Other potential areas that could be hit are recruitment, sales and other support functions.

Meta has also put the brakes on its campus development in Ballsbridge, pausing the fit-out of its Fibonacci Square building as the pandemic pushed staff to a more flexible work environment. The Fibonacci Square building is phase four of the project; Meta is currently completing phase three.

That phase is due to be completed shortly, with the remaining 1,000 staff based in Meta’s Grand Canal Square office set to move to the Ballsbridge campus early next year.