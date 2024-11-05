ATP Finals face up to life without big three for first time since 2001

Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from ATP Finals due to an unspecified injury, marking the end to his 2024 season.

Djokovic pulling out means that for the first time since 2001 there will be no member of the “big three” present at the ATP Finals. While Roger Federer has been retired since 2022, Rafael Nadal will retire from professional tennis at the Davis Cup in Málaga later this month. Djokovic, however, has said that he currently has no plans to call it a day.

“I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” said Djokovic in a statement on social media. “Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!”

Despite qualifying for the event, it comes as no surprise that Djokovic has opted out of competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, which begins on Sunday. Throughout this year, the 37-year-old has repeatedly stressed that his priorities are the grand slam tournaments and the Davis Cup at this point in his career. He is far less interested in exerting energy at the lesser tournaments.

READ MORE

Djokovic has not competed since he lost to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Shanghai Masters last month and after withdrawing from the Paris Masters, Djokovic was pictured relaxing on holiday in the Maldives. He has appeared as a spectator this week at the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

The 2024 season has turned out to be one of the most turbulent years of Djokovic’s career. He remarkably achieved the one significant distinction that has eluded him in his career, producing an incredible performance to defeat Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Olympic gold medal in Paris.

However, Djokovic has struggled elsewhere. This is the first time since 2005, before his first title, that he has failed to win multiple titles in a year. Djokovic also underwent surgery on a torn medial meniscus in June before plotting a remarkable comeback by reaching the Wimbledon final weeks before his triumph at the Olympics. After taking some time off, Djokovic will now turn his attention to the Australian Open, where he is a 10-time champion. – Guardian