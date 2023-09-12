Tennis

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022

Former Wimbledon champion and world number one Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two doping offences. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Tue Sep 12 2023 - 16:47

Simona Halep has been banned from tennis for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Tuesday.

Romania’s Halep, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion, has been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The 31-year-old tested positive for the banned blood booster roxadustat at the US Open last year.

In a statement, the ITIA confirmed that a tribunal, held in London in June 2023, “found the player had committed intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Article 2 of the TADP [Tennis Anti-Doping Programme].”

In addition to the “adverse analytical finding” for roxadustat last August, the second charge related to irregularities in Halep’s athlete biological passport, the ITIA revealed.

READ MORE

Halep quickly announced in a statement that she would appeal the decision, saying: “Today, a tribunal under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme announced a tentative decision in my case.

“The last year has been the hardest match of my life, and unfortunately my fight continues. I have devoted my life to the beautiful game of tennis.

“I take the rules that govern our sport very seriously and take pride in the fact I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban.”

More to follow

LATEST STORIES