Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Former Wimbledon champion and world number one Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two doping offences. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Simona Halep has been banned from tennis for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Tuesday.

Romania’s Halep, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion, has been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The 31-year-old tested positive for the banned blood booster roxadustat at the US Open last year.

In a statement, the ITIA confirmed that a tribunal, held in London in June 2023, “found the player had committed intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Article 2 of the TADP [Tennis Anti-Doping Programme].”

In addition to the “adverse analytical finding” for roxadustat last August, the second charge related to irregularities in Halep’s athlete biological passport, the ITIA revealed.

Halep quickly announced in a statement that she would appeal the decision, saying: “Today, a tribunal under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme announced a tentative decision in my case.

“The last year has been the hardest match of my life, and unfortunately my fight continues. I have devoted my life to the beautiful game of tennis.

“I take the rules that govern our sport very seriously and take pride in the fact I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban.”

More to follow