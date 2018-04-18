Goalkeeper Alan Mannus to rejoin Shamrock Rovers

35-year-old will return to Tallght when St Jonstone contract expires in four weeks
Alan Mannus is set to rejoin Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Donall Farmer

Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of former goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

Mannus will rejoin Rovers in the summer transfer window, when his contract with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone expires.

The Northern Ireland international spent two successful years in Tallaght from 2009-2011, and was part of the side which won the 2010 Premier Division title.

35-year-old Mannus moved to St Johnstone in the summer of 2011, and started in the 2014 Scottish Cup final win over Dundee United - helping the club to the first piece of major silverware in their history.

He was also a member of Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad for the 2016 European Championships in France.

Mannus is expected to rejoin Rovers in four weeks time, and will be able to play from July 1st. On his signing, manager Stephen Bradley said: “I am delighted to announce that Alan Mannus will return to the club this Summer when his contract expires with St. Johnstone.

“We have been aware that Alan was considering his future for quite a while now and I would like to thank our sporting director Stephen McPhail and the board of Shamrock Rovers for the work and effort made over the past few months in securing Alan’s signature.

“Alan is a huge addition to the squad and his signing further illustrates the work going on behind the scenes to ensure that we continue to build as a squad.”

The signing of Mannus comes during a difficult spell for Rovers, who have lost their last three league games - including a last minute defeat to rivals Bohemians.

They currently lie fifth in the Premier Division table.

