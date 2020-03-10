Dundalk complete Nathan Oduwa signing

Former Tottenham and Rangers winger joins Vinny Perth’s side

Nathan Oduwa scores for Tottenham during a Premier League 2 match against Manchester City in 2017. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nathan Oduwa scores for Tottenham during a Premier League 2 match against Manchester City in 2017. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

 

Dundalk have confirmed the signing of 24 year-old winger Nathan Oduwa, a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy who has spent the last few seasons with overseas clubs, most recently in Israel.

“Nathan is someone we have tracked for a while,” said Dundalk boss Vinny Perth of the former England and Nigeria underage international. “He trained with us last week and we were really impressed with him. He can play left-wing, right-wing and we also feel he could operate as a centre forward.”

Uduwa joined Spurs at 11 years of age and had a few loan spells away, including one at Rangers, before finally parting company with the club three years ago. As well as Israel, he has played in Slovenia and Denmark since then.

“I’m only 24 but I’ve travelled to a lot of places and I’ve learned a lot,” he told the Dundalk website. “The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.