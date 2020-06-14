La Liga to pursue criminal action against Mallorca pitch invader

Fan ran onto pitch at behind-closed-doors match in Palma to meet ‘idol’ Lionel Messi

The fan wearing a number 10 Argentina shirt runs onto the pitch during the match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at the Visit Mallorca stadium in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday. Photograph: Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images

The fan wearing a number 10 Argentina shirt runs onto the pitch during the match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at the Visit Mallorca stadium in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday. Photograph: Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images

 

La Liga’s organising body has said it is filing for criminal action against the man who ran onto the pitch during Real Mallorca’s behind-closed-doors match against Barcelona on Saturday to try to get a photo with Lionel Messi.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back, breached strict security measures to curb the spread of coronavirus by going onto the pitch early in the second half. A statement from La Liga on Sunday said the man accessed the pitch “without any authorisation and disobeying the protocols established by health legislation, as well as disobeying the orders of security staff”.

“La Liga also wishes to show its absolute condemnation for this type of conduct that puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition,” the statement added. The fan, a French Mallorca resident, spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope after being ejected by security personnel and police, revealing that he had scaled a two-metre fence to access the stadium. “I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” he said.

Mallorca said they were investigating how the fan had got into the stadium.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.