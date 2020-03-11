Ireland women’s team get the job done in Montenegro

The match was played behind closed doors due to concerns over coronavirus

Ireland’s Katie McCabe in action during the win over Montenegro. Photograph: Filip Filipovic/Inpho

Ireland’s Katie McCabe in action during the win over Montenegro. Photograph: Filip Filipovic/Inpho

 

Montenegro 0 Republic of Ireland 3

Ireland’s quest to reach the 2021 European Championships was boosted by a win over Montenegro on Wednesday.

Vera Pauw’s team continued their unbeaten start to Group I, thanks to a goal from Diane Caldwell after 12 minutes. She was sharpest in the box to head in after a free-kick by Katie McCabe.

McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan then added goals in the second half for a well deserved victory.

The match in Petrovac was played behind closed doors due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The win against the bottom seeds leaves Ireland atop of the group, ahead of Germany by a point, ahead of their meeting on April 11th.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs. So far so good for Ireland.

